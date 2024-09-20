National Party leader Christopher Luxon and his wife Amanda cast their early votes at the 2023 election. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the Government may put a four-year political term to a referendum at the next election.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session at a Bloomberg event in Auckland today, Luxon was asked if the Government could take the matter to the public at the next poll.

“Yeah, I think that is very much our focus. That is in our commitments to each other, in our coalition agreements, is to actually have a proposal on the table we can take to the New Zealand people at the next election.”

National’s coalition agreements with both Act and NZ First include provisions to introduce legislation extending the political term, but neither provide an exact timeline for when a referendum should be held on the matter.

The agreement with Act states that legislation should be passed through its first reading in the first 15 months of the term. That would be by early next year. The NZ First deal agrees to support legislation to a Select Committee enacting a binding referendum on a four-year term.