Christopher Luxon and Anthony Albanese talks focus on 30-year problem: Lifting living standards

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon following annual talks with Anthony Albanese, and a helicopter ride to surrounding peaks including the Humboldt glacier.

Lifting people’s living standards and making it easier to do business across the ditch were key features of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Albanese wrapped up his 24-hour visit to Queenstown today with a

