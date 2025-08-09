Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska amid Ukraine conflict tensions

By W.G. Dunlop
AFP·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump will meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump will meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said he would meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in one week in Alaska, and suggested an eventual deal between Moscow and Kyiv to end the war in Ukraine could involve swapping territory.

The Kremlin later confirmed the summit, calling the location “quite logical”.

“The Presidents themselves

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save