Chris Hipkins rules out working with Winston Peters and ‘coalition of fear’

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister and Labour Leader Chris Hipkins has ruled-out working with NZ First and Winston Peters after the election, describing him as a force of chaos and instability.

Peters had already said he would not go into government with Labour after the election.

Labour went into coalition with NZ First after the 2017 election.

“Winston peters and NZ First are a force of instability and chaos,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said a National, Act, and NZ First government would be ‘a government of cuts, chaos and confusion.

“Labour’s message this election will not be fighting imported culture wars, but fighting economic wars against inflation,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said he would not work with National and Act either. Prior to the announcement, few believed Labour would go into a governing arrangement with any of the three parties Hipkins ruled out.

Hipkins said Labour would look to work with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

“Kiwis deserve to know who they are voting for, what their bottom lines are,” Hipkins said.

The announcement came as Parliament begins its final sitting week, clearing the legislative deck for the campaign to begin in earnest next weekend, when the major parties formally launch their bids for power.

This has not stopped the parties from getting in some early campaigning.

Hipkins began his Sunday with a walkabout through Wellington’s Harbourside Market with Wellington candidates Ibrahim Omer and Fleur Fitzsimons. Incumbent Wellington Central MP, Grant Robertson, who is moving on to the list this election, was also there.

It was a typically chilly Wellington morning, and candidates were buffeted by a crisp Wellington wind.

Hipkins was handed a Coke Zero and a paper bag containing a sausage roll. It must have been a large sausage roll, based on the size of the bag. Hipkins would not open it in front of media, saying they had enough footage of him devouring sausage rolls already.

National was also out campaigning, with the party’s campaign chairman Chris Bishop issuing a press release saying the party would target voters abroad with a new website.

About a million voters live overseas. A Regulatory Impact Statement on overseas voting rights said just 62,787 overseas votes were cast in the 2020 election, up 2 per cent on the 2017 election.

The document said 510,600 citizens were eligible to vote as overseas voters in the 2020 General Election down from 586,200 in 2017.

However, turnout figures show that only a small number of these voters actually turn out to vote. That low turnout has often seen them abandoned for domestic voters who parties have a better time turning out.

“Kiwis living or travelling overseas during the voting period have been flooding National MPs’ and candidates’ inboxes asking for more information on how they can help elect a National Government to get our country back on track,” Bishop said.

“The past few years have shown the governing parties took overseas Kiwis’ support for granted, particularly through Labour’s obsession with the MIQ lottery and the misery it caused Kiwis overseas,” he said.

Bishop said it was also crucial that people travelling to the Rugby World Cup in France remembered to vote.



