Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Chlöe Swarbrick, David Seymour grill Adrian Orr over whether the Bank knew it was igniting a housing boom

5 minutes to read
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr has faced questions over what he did to pump up the housing bubble. Photo / Mike Scott

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr has faced questions over what he did to pump up the housing bubble. Photo / Mike Scott

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank gave itself a pat on the back when it appeared for a regular grilling in front of MPs at Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee on Wednesday morning.

The Bank's Governor Adrian Orr

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.