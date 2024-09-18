“In return for greater autonomy with how they use their funding, charter schools will face greater scrutiny and must adhere to minimum standards,” Seymour said.

There will be repercussions for charter schools if they do not meet minimum performance targets, which differ depending on where the school sits on the equity index (EQI). The Ministry of Education’s EQI ranks schools in different groups: those facing “fewer” socioeconomic barriers, those facing “moderate” barriers and those facing “more” barriers.

Charter schools would need to perform within the top half of their EQI group. The targets include:

Attendance

Regular attendance is defined as students attending school 90% of the time.

EQI group – fewer barriers: 60% of students regularly attending

EQI group – moderate barriers: 50% of students regularly attending

EQI group – more barriers: 35% of students regularly attending

Primary school achievement – reading

EQI group – fewer barriers: 70% of learners are at or above the expected curriculum level

EQI group – moderate barriers: 50% of learners are at or above the expected curriculum level

EQI group – more barriers: 30% of learners are at or above the expected curriculum level

Primary school achievement – writing & maths

EQI group – fewer barriers: 35% of learners are at or above the expected curriculum level

EQI group – moderate barriers: 35% of learners are at or above the expected curriculum level

EQI group – more barriers: 25% of learners are at or above the expected curriculum level

Secondary school achievement

Secondary school level is classed as Year 11 or above.

EQI group – fewer barriers: 95% of school leavers reach NCEA level 2 or above

EQI group – moderate barriers: 80% of school leavers reach NCEA level 2 or above

EQI group – more barriers: 65% of school leavers reach NCEA level 2 or above

Along with attendance and achievement targets, charter schools will need to meet financial performance targets that will be reviewed regularly by the newly established Charter School Authorisation board. The schools will also be required to conduct an annual self-audit each June and a follow-up report in December.

Sponsors, an entity or body approved to operate a charter school will be held accountable for the performance of the school.

Seymour said there were many students who did not respond well to a “one size fits all” school system and there was “a crisis” with school attendance and achievement at record low levels.

“Every child deserves an education that enables them to flourish. To achieve that, New Zealand needs an education system that is more flexible and responsive to family and student needs.

“Charter schools provide educators with greater autonomy, create diversity in New Zealand’s education system, free educators from state and union interference, and raise overall educational achievement, especially for students who are underachieving or disengaged from the current system.”

Applications for charter schools opened in July.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.