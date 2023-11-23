Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Chaos and abuse in Auckland Council’s Downtown car park debate

Simon Wilson
By
5 mins to read
Scott Pritchard, Precinct Properties chief executive, explains how apartments are being planned there. Video / Sylvie Whinray

An Auckland Council meeting erupted in anger yesterday during debate on the sale of the Downtown Car Park on Customs St West.

Mayor Wayne Brown was repeatedly challenged over procedural matters and there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics