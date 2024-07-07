What makes the Ipsos survey unique are the questions about having witnessed particular crimes in the neighbourhood over the past 12 months: vehicle theft topped the list with 61%, followed by burglaries (57%) and vandalism (56%).

Violence against women (30%), men (30%), or children (26%) was less common, while 44% of those polled said they had seen or heard gangs.

Vehicle theft has risen dramatically in recent years, according to the NZ Crime and Victims Survey (NZCVS), which showed 3% of households experiencing this offence in 2023, double the proportion (1.5%) in 2018.

On what drives crime, 62% said poverty and unemployment, 58% said drug and alcohol abuse, 36% said ineffective law enforcement, 34% said a “breakdown of traditional values”, 30% said a lack of education, and 15% (almost half the global average) said a corrupt political environment.

“The majority of New Zealanders, and higher than the global average, believe that poverty, unemployment, drug and alcohol abuse are the top causes of crime in their neighbourhood and are significantly less likely to see ineffective policing as a cause of crime,” Ipsos NZ managing director Carin Hercock said.

“Interestingly it is the ‘Baby Boomer’ and ‘Gen X’ generations who are more likely to see the breakdown of social values as a major cause.”

The Ipsos poll also asked about confidence in police.

A majority were either somewhat or very confident police would treat all citizens with the same level of respect (60%), find the right criminal after a crime (59%), and stop violent crimes from happening (50%), but this dipped into a minority for stopping non-violent crimes such as burglaries, thefts or fraud (44%).

This compares with the results of the police module in the NZCVS, which showed relatively high but sliding trust and confidence in police.

The survey also found that law and order was consistently the second most important issue to voters behind the cost of living, which aligns with what politicians have said about their experience on the hustings during the election campaign.

The Government has a bill that would ban gang patches in public places. Photo / NZME

The Government is hoping gangs become less visible after the enactment of its anti-gang legislation, which would give police the power to disperse groups of gang members.

Those given dispersal notices would have to leave a public place and not associate in public for seven days, although the threshold for giving such notices is highly subjective: a constable’s belief that a notice is “necessary to avoid disrupting the activities of other members of the public”.

This was deemed necessary so that it couldn’t be applied to a group of gang members who were playing music together in a public park.

Whether this power alongside non-consorting orders and banning gang patches in public will improve public safety has been highly contentious, with Ministry of Justice officials saying these provisions could make the gang situation worse.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has defended the proposals, saying they were campaigned on and he disagreed with his officials’ assessment.

He has also witnessed crime in his neighbourhood recently, telling the justice select committee last month: “I have gone into supermarket and encountered somebody with a whole bunch of stuff they’ve stolen, which I’ve never encountered before in my life, but I’ve seen it a couple of times in the last couple of years.”

Derek Cheng is a senior journalist who started at the Herald in 2004. He has worked several stints in the press gallery team and is a former deputy political editor.