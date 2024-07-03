Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

PM Christopher Luxon set to make mental health announcement in Auckland

Adam Pearse
By
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be making a mental health announcement in Auckland today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be making a mental health announcement in Auckland today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to make a mental health-related announcement following the release of the Government’s five mental health and addiction targets.

He and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey will be at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland this morning to make the announcement and speak to the targets that were published as part of the Government Policy Statement on health reported in the Herald on Sunday.

The announcement will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

On Sunday, the Government published its roadmap for how it would spend about $85 billion in the public health system over the next three years.

Among the priorities outlined, five mental health and addiction targets were revealed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They are:

  • 80% of people accessing specialist mental health and addiction services being seen within three weeks.
  • 80% of people accessing primary mental health and addiction services through the Access and Choice programme being seen within one week.
  • 95% of people presenting to EDs with mental health and addiction-related issues being admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours.
  • Training 500 mental health and addiction professionals each year.
  • Allocating 25% of mental health and addiction investment towards prevention and early intervention.
Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey will speak more about the targets today. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey will speak more about the targets today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a statement today, Doocey said they were “ambitious targets”.

“I am aware we will not fix everything overnight, but these targets will help lift the focus on mental health and addiction and – more importantly – result in an improvement to the mental wellbeing of many New Zealanders,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Timely access to services is crucial to support people’s recovery, help them to live well, and prevent deterioration in their mental health and overall quality of life.”

Earlier in the year, the Government announced five health targets. They are:

  • 95 per cent of children to be fully immunised at 24 months of age.
  • 95 per cent of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred from an emergency department within six hours.
  • 95 per cent of patients to wait less than four months for a first specialist appointment.
  • 95 per cent of patients to wait less than four months for elective treatment.
  • 90 per cent of patients to receive cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat

Progress on those targets would be reported quarterly.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics