Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be making a mental health announcement in Auckland today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to make a mental health-related announcement following the release of the Government’s five mental health and addiction targets.

He and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey will be at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland this morning to make the announcement and speak to the targets that were published as part of the Government Policy Statement on health reported in the Herald on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Government published its roadmap for how it would spend about $85 billion in the public health system over the next three years.

Among the priorities outlined, five mental health and addiction targets were revealed.