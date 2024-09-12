A group of New Zealanders wants an inquiry into whether New Zealand intelligence has been used in Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

A group of academics and activists have written to the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, the spy agency watchdog, calling on him to investigate whether the NZSIS and the GCSB are sharing intelligence that is ultimately used by Israel to prosecute its invasion of Gaza.

They argue that that if this is true, New Zealand intelligence may support activities that have broken international law.

Associate Professor Treasa Dunworth, Dr Max Harris, and Vinod Bal wrote to the Inspector-General Brendan Horsley calling for him to open an inquiry to see whether that intelligence was being shared.

In a letter, the three said they were “concerned that intelligence is being gathered by the GCSB and NZSIS which may be ultimately shared with Israel”.

“If that is so, then we believe that this intelligence might be supporting the commission of international crimes in the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestine, and Israel and Hamas,” they said.