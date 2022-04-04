Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Business NZ says businesses more keen on slimmed-down income insurance scheme, cutting health and disability coverage

4 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope (left) unveiling the social unemployment insurance scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope (left) unveiling the social unemployment insurance scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope has said members of his organisation would be more likely to support the Government's $3.5 billion unemployment insurance scheme if its ambitions were pared by dropping cover for sickness

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.