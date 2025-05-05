Advertisement
Budget 2025: Govt saves $1b from hitting housing target early as Nicola Willis teases policy Treasury thinks will accelerate growth

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says emergency housing changes made last year have saved $1 billion more than expected. Photo / Adam Pearse

  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis said emergency housing changes made last year have saved $1 billion more than expected.
  • The savings will be reinvested in the forthcoming Budget, which will be unveiled on May 22.
  • Willis said there is a Budget measure that Treasury believes will improve New Zealand’s growth to the extent it has included it in the latest forecasts.

The Government will save more than $1 billion over the next four years as a result of outperforming its target of reducing the number of people living in motels and receiving emergency housing support.

Last year, the Government set itself a target of reducing the from December 2023 levels by 2030.

