The latest data shows that the new Priority One category for families with dependent children (which we introduced in April) is making a huge difference.

The Government wants to end the large-scale and long-term use of motels for emergency housing for people in urgent housing need. Too many families and children are in emergency housing and they’re there for long periods of time.

In December 2023, 3141 households and 3186 children were in emergency housing. Fifty-eight per cent of these households were in emergency housing for over 12 weeks. In December 2017, around 670 households were in emergency housing. Stable, secure housing reduces the long-term social and financial cost on people (and especially children) from living in emergency housing for long periods. It improves outcomes for health, education, employment and the wider community.

That’s why we set a bold target of 75% fewer households in emergency housing by 2030. Delivering this target will return emergency housing to its original intent – as a last resort used for short periods.

At the end of August 2024, the total number of households in emergency housing motels had reduced by 57% under our Government, from 3141 last year to 1365 at the end of August. The daily cost to the taxpayer has fallen from about $1 million a day to around half that. Across Horowhenua and Kāpiti (combined) there were only 48 households in emergency accommodation now at last report.

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley visiting a housing complex in Kapiti.

Our Priority One policy, a key election promise from National, prioritises families who have been in emergency housing for 12 weeks or more to move into social homes. So far, thanks to Priority One, we’ve seen around 645 households move from emergency housing into social housing. That includes over 1311 children who no longer have to live in unsuitable motels.

With the targeted supports we’re offering, and more social housing and private rentals becoming available, people have more options for finding houses they can make into homes.

Over the two years to June 30, 2026, Kāinga Ora will be adding 2650 homes to the state housing stock, and our Government has committed to delivering 1500 new social housing homes by June 2027 to keep the pipeline of social houses coming. These new social homes will be delivered by community housing providers.

I’ve met with Kāinga Ora, the Salvation Army, and other housing providers locally and I’ll keep fighting to ensure our families and whānau get the best accommodation available.



