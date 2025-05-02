Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Inside the battle for Labour’s wealth tax and how it was lost – this time

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

PM Jacinda Ardern has faced a flurry of questioning on the likelihood of Labour introducing a wealth tax, so NZ Herald Business Editor at Large Liam Dann explains what this could mean for Kiwis. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald
Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

THREE FACTS

  • Labour continues to debate which tax policy it will run on at the election in 2026.
  • Labour’s policy council is investigating a capital gains or wealth tax.
  • Longtime wealth tax supporter David Parker will deliver his valedictory speech on Wednesday.

This Wednesday, at about 6pm, the Labour Party’s long, anxious battle for a more progressive tax system will enter a new era.

After 23 years in Parliament, Labour’s David Parker will make his valedictory remarks to the debating chamber and depart for the last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics