“You’ll have to wait and see in the Budget to see what savings were delivering. We’ve been really careful the proposals we’re putting forward are fair and affordable and they meet that test,” Willis said.
When asked by du Plessis-Allan whether this was effectively confirmation of means-testing, Willis replied: “Well of course we have means-testing across government right now, which is basically that people on much higher incomes often don’t need as much support as people on lower incomes.
“People on higher incomes aren‘t eligible for all the same supports as people on lower incomes are,” she said.
Asked about further things that might be in the Budget, Willis pulled herself back.
“Now we’re playing the rule-in, rule-out game,” she said.
The Best Start payment was introduced as part of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s “families package” passed in 2017. It gives families a $73 weekly payment to help with the costs of raising a young child.
Currently, New Zealand residents aged 18 and over can get up to $521 a year dropped into their KiwiSaver accounts from the Government if they contribute the equivalent of about $20 a week - $1040 over the year.
The payments are set to cost the Government $1.1 billion in the next Budget, or 0.7% of all core spending.
A popular threshold for means-testing is about $180,000 for an individual or household — this is where the top tax rate kicks in. It is also the level at which a household can no longer claim the Family Boost tax credit.
Labour‘s Finance Spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds said the refusal to rule out cuts to the two initiatives was “a clear sign that this Government is considering slashing vital support that Kiwis rely on”.
“Failing to rule out cuts to these vital programmes is yet another terrible choice made by this Government. They had no problem borrowing $12 billion for tax cuts, but when it comes to investing in what Kiwis care about most — jobs, health, and homes — it’s cut after cut,” she said.
In her scene-setting speech on Tuesday, Willis said the Government had looked to extinguish old programmes that had not delivered value for money in order to redeploy that funding somewhere else in the Budget.
While overall Government spending is set to increase this year - as it does every year - Willis’ Budget plan is to free up money to better fund existing services and new services by cutting spending elsewhere.
She said most of the programmes that were facing cuts were begun under the last Labour Government, while other cuts were coming to things that had been around for some time. The KiwiSaver subsidies have existed since the Fifth Labour Government began the scheme in 2007.
“The Government’s savings drive has freed up billions of dollars,” Willis said in her speech, referring to programmes that have been cut and planned spending increases that will now no longer go ahead.
Willis and Treasury Secretary Iain Rennie had fuelled speculation these two lines of spending might be in for reform in two interviews with the Herald published over the summer.
Rennie noted while the Government’s subsidy to KiwiSaver members of $521 a year would make a real difference for low-income earners, people like himself didn’t need it.
Willis, in a summer interview, said “there are a lot of entitlements and support that have crept into the middle and upper class, and I would prefer to have a system where we don’t keep hiking tax rates in order to give people’s money back to them in the form of different entitlements”.