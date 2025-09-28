Advertisement
Budget 2025 funded Corrections for a set number of prisoners by mid-2026. We’re nearly there - a year early

Derek Cheng
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith talks to Ryan Bridge about new statistics showing you're more likely to be sent to jail after a conviction than ever before.

Budget 2025 funding to manage the growing number of prisoners is almost maxed out a year ahead of schedule, leaving Corrections grappling with “sub-optimal” levels of frontline staff.

But Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell says there is no looming crisis, no reduction in frontline services, nor any question over how long

