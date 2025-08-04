Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mt Eden prison death: Victim identified as Robert Fitzpatrick, cellmate charged

RNZ
2 mins to read

An inmate was allegedly killed at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility on June 27. Photo / RNZ, Calvin Samuel

An inmate was allegedly killed at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility on June 27. Photo / RNZ, Calvin Samuel

By RNZ

The Mt Eden prisoner who was allegedly killed just over a month ago has been named as Robert Norman Fitzpatrick of Whangārei.

Fitzpatrick, 46, died at the corrections facility after an “incident” at the prison on June 27.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save