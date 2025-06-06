Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Department of Corrections opens new ‘world-class’ Waikeria Prison facility in Waikato

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell (left) and Department of Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot examine cells in the new Waikeria Prison facility. Photo / Mike Scott

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell (left) and Department of Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot examine cells in the new Waikeria Prison facility. Photo / Mike Scott

A dialysis machine, body scanner and biometric security system are some of the “state of the art” features of Waikeria Prison’s new 596-bed facility.

The facility, first announced in 2018, opened this week near the Waikato town of Te Awamutu, with inmates expected to move in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News