Seventeen prisoners took over the old top jail, protesting at inhumane conditions. In a six-day standoff, fires were set and the old prison was destroyed, causing over $50 million in damage. 200 prisoners were moved from the facility.

Massive damage was caused to Waikeria Prison during a six-day riot and standoff. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

The previous August the Ombudsman had published a report on Waikeria and concluded that the high-security complex was no longer fit for purpose.

In May this year, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell announced an investment of $1.9 billion into Corrections over the next four years, part of which included an additional 810 beds at Waikeria.

The prison currently has a capacity of 460, with a muster of 440 on the day we visited.

Aerial photo of the new Waikeria facility. under construction. Photo / Department of Corrections

With the extra 600 beds soon to be completed and the new 810-bed facility now under way, Waikeria would become New Zealand’s largest prison with a total size of 1870 beds. That is still well below National’s original plan for a 2000-3000 bed American-styled mega-prison.

Following the turning of the sod for the expansion by Minister Mitchell and Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot the tour began.

Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot (left) and project manager Jack Harrison in the area where staff collect and return communications equipment. Photo / Dean Taylor

We were joined by Corrections project manager Jack Harrison, Corrections chief mental health and addictions manager Emma Gardner, Waikeria Prison general manager Jim Watson, and a number of his staff, Cornerstone Infrastructure Partners chief executive Stuart Wilkinson, CPB Contractors general manager Paul Corbett and project director Elardus Botha.

The tour started at the gatehouse, which Harrison explained would be the entry point for everyone entering the prison, be it prisoners, staff, visitors or contractors.

The state-of-the-art facility ensured border-like security either entering or exiting the prison.

Built to cope with expansion, there are two international airport-like X-ray machines, metal detectors and a biometrics register.

Vehicles enter and exit through the sallyport, also state-of-the-art, with under-body cameras and a heartbeat monitor, which when attached to a vehicle can detect how many people are on board.

Lightfoot said behind the gatehouse was a facility that provided a high level of security, not just for keeping prisoners inside, but for prisoner, staff and visitor safety.

Rimu A unit, which is indicative of the new design with central shared recreational/lounge space and two-storeys of perimeter cells. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Staff have safer work environments but are still able to rehabilitate those in their care.”

Part of the safety development is the provision of medical facilities on-site.

Lightfoot said moving prisoners off the campus was one of the security risks, requiring extra staff who were then not available for other tasks.

The medical facilities provided a large range of services previously requiring clinic or hospital visits, including regular dialysis.

A trip to a cell block passed by a large outdoor recreational area with basketball courts, rugby field and fitness equipment.

As well as cells, mostly two-man units, the blocks contained a range of break-out spaces, counselling and educational facilities, a library, training facilities and staff areas.

Lightfoot described the facilities as outstanding and said it gave the best chance for prisoners to make changes before they were released.

Visitor safety and the importance of whanau were also given high priority.

Amokura - a place for all people. Photo / Dean Taylor

Lightfoot said there was the ability to be more flexible about visits, especially for inmates in Te Wai O Pure.

It is part of Hikitia, a wider service which provides mental health and addiction support for people in prison at Waikeria Prison, Spring Hill Corrections Facility and Tongariro Prison.

Cells are singles and designed to let in more natural light.

Gardner said the conditions are designed to make a profound difference to prisoners.

Internal outdoor courtyard in one of the new units. Photo / Dean Taylor

Again there are more indoor and outdoor spaces to allow for a range of interactions, programme delivery and counselling.

The new development also includes Amokura - a place for all people.

Waikeria Prison expects to start accepting inmates for the new units in mid-2025.

Mitchell said the Government promised to get tougher on crime and having prison capacity was part of the process.

Lightfoot agreed, saying the facility was a critical part of making sure they had the right capacity across the country.

Standard two-bed cell. Photo / Dean Taylor

Mitchell said there was capacity within the system already, but this development, and the next addition at Waikeria, would future-proof the system.

“It is a critical part of addressing that capacity issue that we may have with a rising prison population.”

He said he believed the Government’s attitude to get tough on crime was working, but at the same time, there was a focus on rehabilitation.

As well as the next build, there is also a lot of work to do to recruit the numbers required to support the facility.

The fully completed “new” Waikeria Prison is expected to be taking inmates by 2029. It is part of the Budget announcement of an extra $1.9 billion for Corrections, but the final cost of the Waikaria project has not been finalised.