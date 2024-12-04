Seventeen prisoners took over the old top jail, protesting at inhumane conditions. In a six-day standoff, fires were set and the old prison was destroyed, causing over $50 million in damage. 200 prisoners were moved from the facility.
The previous August the Ombudsman had published a report on Waikeria and concluded that the high-security complex was no longer fit for purpose.
In May this year, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell announced an investment of $1.9 billion into Corrections over the next four years, part of which included an additional 810 beds at Waikeria.
The prison currently has a capacity of 460, with a muster of 440 on the day we visited.
With the extra 600 beds soon to be completed and the new 810-bed facility now under way, Waikeria would become New Zealand’s largest prison with a total size of 1870 beds. That is still well below National’s original plan for a 2000-3000 bed American-styled mega-prison.
Following the turning of the sod for the expansion by Minister Mitchell and Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot the tour began.
We were joined by Corrections project manager Jack Harrison, Corrections chief mental health and addictions manager Emma Gardner, Waikeria Prison general manager Jim Watson, and a number of his staff, Cornerstone Infrastructure Partners chief executive Stuart Wilkinson, CPB Contractors general manager Paul Corbett and project director Elardus Botha.
The tour started at the gatehouse, which Harrison explained would be the entry point for everyone entering the prison, be it prisoners, staff, visitors or contractors.
The state-of-the-art facility ensured border-like security either entering or exiting the prison.
Built to cope with expansion, there are two international airport-like X-ray machines, metal detectors and a biometrics register.
Vehicles enter and exit through the sallyport, also state-of-the-art, with under-body cameras and a heartbeat monitor, which when attached to a vehicle can detect how many people are on board.
Lightfoot said behind the gatehouse was a facility that provided a high level of security, not just for keeping prisoners inside, but for prisoner, staff and visitor safety.
“Staff have safer work environments but are still able to rehabilitate those in their care.”
Part of the safety development is the provision of medical facilities on-site.
As well as the next build, there is also a lot of work to do to recruit the numbers required to support the facility.
The fully completed “new” Waikeria Prison is expected to be taking inmates by 2029. It is part of the Budget announcement of an extra $1.9 billion for Corrections, but the final cost of the Waikaria project has not been finalised.