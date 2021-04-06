Website of the Year

Brooke van Velden: Our decrepit health care remains mired in paperwork

5 minutes to read
Medical professionals grapple daily with mountains of inefficient paperwork. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Brooke van Velden

OPINION:

Most university students and young professionals move flats every year. It means letting grandma, who stills sends a card each birthday, know the new address. But who can be bothered letting the bank, IRD,

