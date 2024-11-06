Border alerts placed on Mongol MC gang members ahead of Christchurch anniversary event

“Our Government won’t tolerate international gangs entering New Zealand to celebrate and promote their criminal activity. We will not accept an influx of gang members intimidating law-abiding members of the public.”

The Mongols – which first formed in the late 1960s in east Los Angeles – became prominent in Christchurch in 2019.

They are expected to hold a fifth-anniversary event this weekend. Police monitoring it raided a fortified property in the eastern Christchurch suburb of Wainoni on Wednesday morning.

The Herald understands that several members and associates from the North Island are descending on the Garden City later in the week.

The Herald revealed on Wednesday that some members had been blocked at the border.

Immigration NZ confirmed that officials are “aware that some members and associates from Mongols Motorcycle Club international chapters will attempt to travel to New Zealand to participate in the fifth-anniversary event this weekend”.

“We are not in a position to confirm the number of visa applications received by those with ties to the club at this time, however, we can confirm that a small number of foreign nationals who have attempted to travel for this event have been determined to be ineligible for travel or entry,” said Jock Gilray, Immigration NZ acting deputy chief operating officer.

“Immigration New Zealand [INZ] is actively working with NZ Police to identify and assess the eligibility of any others who may attempt to travel.”

In general, anyone travelling to New Zealand must be of “good character” and meet character requirements to either be granted a visa or entry into New Zealand.

According to INZ, an individual may not meet character requirements if they have a criminal conviction; they have been deported, removed or excluded from another country; or INZ has reason to believe they may be a risk to New Zealand’s security, public order or public interest.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill earlier said a police operation would be “in place to ensure the maintenance of the law across this time”.

“We will be utilising resources from the other two South Island districts.

“Police will be monitoring the event closely and will take swift action if any criminal offending is identified.”