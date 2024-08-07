The lack of military personnel at the “military-style academy” has sparked accusations from Labour that the Government is stretching the truth.

“I don’t know whether it’s simply window-dressing and if that’s the case, they have absolutely misled the public,” Labour children’s spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime said.

Act MP Karen Chhour is the Minister for Children. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The academy pilot is run out of the existing Te Au rere a Tonga Youth Justice Residence, an Oranga Tamariki Ministry for Children facility with 10 youths participating, aged between 15 and 18.

At the time of its opening, Chhour said it would help address the offending behaviour of the young people and ensure they were held accountable for their actions.

“This is an important part of our plan to address youth crime rates so that New Zealanders feel safe on our streets and in their communities,” she said.

Both Chhour and Mitchell refused to comment when asked by ZB for clarity over exactly how military personnel are involved, and what “on the front line” means – if they aren’t on site.

Instead, they referred questions to their respective agencies.

Oranga Tamariki said in a statement that the Defence Force provided expertise in the design phase of the pilot.

They said this included training Oranga Tamariki staff and providing input from their experience with the Limited Service Volunteer (LSV) course cited as the blueprint for the boot camps.

That six-week residential military base programme is designed to give unemployed 18- to 24-year-olds the skills needed to move into work, jobs or study.

Official advice had warned of major problems with the LSV course.

Documents released under the Official Information Act last month revealed Defence Force staff had suffered “serious mental harm” from struggling to manage violent and at-risk youths.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Labour’s Prime said she had serious questions about how safe it was for Oranga Tamariki staff with very little training to deliver military-style activities, when NZDF staff had themselves highlighted how challenging such work was.

“Here we have children, all with complex needs, who are not there voluntarily and it’s not the Defence Force delivering that programme,” she said.

“Instead we have Oranga Tamariki, who the Prime Minister has repeatedly criticised for their ability to work with young offenders.”

Prime said she had also asked Chhour for specific examples of the activities the boys would be taking part in for the pilot – and had not been given any.

“What is it that they are hiding? That there are no military style-activities or that there are military-style activities we would take issue with Oranga Tamariki staff delivering?” she said.

Oranga Tamariki said key elements of the programme included structure and routine, teamwork, resiliency and providing a safe physical outlet.

“The military-style component will also provide opportunities to learn some life skills such as making beds, polishing shoes, washing uniforms, and taking pride and care in appearance,” the organisation said in the statement.

An outdoor gym and assault course had been built at the Youth Justice Residence for the pilot.

This is not the first time the Government has been in hot water over the “military-style” characterisation of the programme.

RNZ reported last week claims made by the Prime Minister that NZDF facilities would be used as part of the programme were incorrect.

Luxon had said earlier last month that the Youth Justice Residence was close to Defence assets in Palmerston North that could be used “from time to time”.

Chhour had to clarify the current law would only allow the use of youth justice facilities.

