Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Benefits outweigh $864m cost of new RMA reform, which could include new taxes and revenue tools - officials

Thomas Coughlan
By
9 mins to read
Environment Minister David Parker says the benefits far outweigh the costs of RMA reform. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Environment Minister David Parker says the benefits far outweigh the costs of RMA reform. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government’s Resource Management Act Reforms will have a one-off cost of $864 million over 10 years split mainly between central and local government, and an 11 per cent increase in costs for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics