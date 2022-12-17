Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has proven more powerful than a politician. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Happy Christmas - it’s the last Beehive Diaries of the year where we hand out awards to the great, the good, and the not-so-good.

Don Brash award for politician in central banker’s clothing

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, who has led the bank to embrace te ao Māori, might not have much in common with National candidate-cum-Reserve Bank Governor-cum-National leader-cum-Act leader Don Brash. Indeed, one of those parties (Act) has called for Orr’s sacking, and the other has heavily implied they’d like the same. But Orr might have found his way into National’s good books, through his bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes, which are forecast to have the country in the grips of recession right in time for an election.

Orr might accomplish something Brash never did: win National an election. For that reason, he wins the Brash award for central banker playing politician.

Todd Muller award for worst coup: The Greens

Left-wing and youth members of the Greens embarrassed themselves this year when they overthrew co-leader James Shaw and seized the means of self-destruction.

The overthrow of Shaw in the middle of the year was a shock to all - including the plotters, who hadn’t organised a candidate to replace him. One by one, Chloe Swarbrick, Elizabeth Kerekere and Teanau Tuiono dropped out - the latter pulling his hat out of the ring only after a very funny, very Green, deliberative press conference in which he freely admitted he had very little to say other than that he was pondering whether to run or not.

Pity the leftists in the Greens - coups are meant to be their bread and butter. Lenin, Mao and Ho Chi Minh will be hanging their eerily embalmed heads in shame.

Scandal of the year

Christopher Luxon wins this award for his secret holiday in Hawaii, which took place at the same time as his social media suggested he was visiting Te Puke, provoking a storm of debate about Luxon’s wealth and honesty.

To Luxon’s credit, he took it pretty well, beginning his media round that week with a cheery “aloha”.

He leaned into the joke at the end of the year too. Delivering Christmas presents to the Press Gallery this week, Luxon doled out a box of Hawaiian chocolates (which had been brought back to New Zealand by none other than John Key) and a Te Puke fridge magnet. (Jacinda Ardern delivered gifts later that day - to those interested, she handed out honey made by the bees at Premier House.)