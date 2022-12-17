Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Beehive Diaries: Drum roll please - our political awards

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has proven more powerful than a politician. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has proven more powerful than a politician. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Happy Christmas - it’s the last Beehive Diaries of the year where we hand out awards to the great, the good, and the not-so-good.

Don Brash award for politician in central banker’s clothing

Reserve Bank

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics