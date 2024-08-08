Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photo / Adam Pearse

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is returning serve after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made fun of New Zealand’s transtasman cousins in Parliament.

Yesterday, Luxon responded to questions from the Opposition about how Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith told his staff to “simplify” an invitation sent to his Australian counterpart for Matariki celebrations by removing “Aotearoa” and “tēnā koe”.

In the House, Luxon quipped, “It pays to be incredibly simple and clear and use English”, when talking to Australians.

Luxon’s joke has reportedly made its way to Albanese. In previous interactions, the duo appeared to get on well with Luxon having known Albanese through his former role as Air New Zealand chief executive.