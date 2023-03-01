Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Audrey Young: The Rob Campbell sacking - and why saying sorry wasn’t enough

Audrey Young
By
4 mins to read
Alpha director and now former chairman of Te Whatu Ora, Rob Campbell.

Alpha director and now former chairman of Te Whatu Ora, Rob Campbell.

OPINION

In the time since Rob Campbell was dramatically sacked as chair of Health New Zealand, Te Whatu Ora, he has shown why Health Minister Ayesha Verrall had to remove him.

Yes, Campbell for the problems he had caused but he also offered to discuss a protocol for future guidance on when he could speak his mind.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics