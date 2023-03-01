Ousted Te Whatu Ora chair Rob Campbell. Photo / Michael Craig

Environment Minister David Parker has written to ousted Te Whatu Ora-Health NZ chair Rob Campbell concerning Campbell’s position as the chair of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

Parker will not say more than that. Campbell has not yet seen the letter and has only been alerted to its existence by the media.

“I’ll see it and think about it when I get it,” Campbell said.

It could mean that Campbell is set to lose his spot as chair of the EPA.

On Tuesday, Campbell was sacked from his role as the chair of Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ by Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

Verrall said she had lost confidence in Campbell who made comments that breached impartiality provisions in the Code of Conduct for Crown Entity board members.

It is not clear whether Parker has also lost confidence in Campbell. If he has, the same avenue to sack Campbell is open to him.

Campbell has not gone quietly and has said legal action against the Government remains on the table.

Campbell was in trouble for a LinkedIn post slamming National’s Three Waters policy, accusing the party of blowing the “dog whistle on co-governance”.

He also personally attacked National’s leader, writing: “Christopher Luxon might be able to rescue his party from stupidity on climate change but rescuing this from a well he has dug himself might be harder.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described the remarks as “inappropriate” and did not express confidence in Campbell when asked on Monday.