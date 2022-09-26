Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Auckland mayoralty: Simon Wilson - unanswered questions for business about Wayne Brown

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Wayne Brown sat down with NZ Herald reporter Bernard Orsman to discuss his Mayoral Champaign and policies leading up to the Auckland Mayoral Election. Video / Carson Bluck

Wayne Brown sat down with NZ Herald reporter Bernard Orsman to discuss his Mayoral Champaign and policies leading up to the Auckland Mayoral Election. Video / Carson Bluck

OPINION

Last week I had some questions I wanted to ask Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown. Today, my questions are for members of the business community and others who support him.

Do you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.