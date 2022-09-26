Motorists should expect delays across Auckland, as several motorway lanes are blocked on the Southern and Northern motorways. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash blocked several lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway and two lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge were blocked by a falling object.

The incidents are causing delays for motorists as the long weekend draws to a close.

A crash just after the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp blocked all northbound lanes on State Highway 1.

The crash has since been cleared but motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes travelling towards the city.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to use the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp, and rejoin the motorway at the on-ramp.

Tow trucks were on site, aiming to clear the blockage "as soon as possible", the transport agency said.

Traffic is also delayed across the city, with a fallen object blocking northbound lanes on the Harbour Bridge.

Lanes 3 and 4 were blocked, with only the left lanes open.

UPDATE 4:30PM

Tow services are on site and response crews are working to clear the scene as soon as possible. Exit at Mt Wellington Hwy off-ramp to rejoin #SH1 at Mt Wellington Hwy on-ramp. Allow extra time for delays. ^LB https://t.co/JuptSFYApE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 26, 2022

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 4:00PM

A fallen object is blocking lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) northbound on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge. Use left lanes and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/MFHvN7TfzP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 26, 2022