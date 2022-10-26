Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Analysis: What globetrotting influencers walked into - and how they got away

David Fisher
By
9 mins to read
Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray of Expedition Earth. Photo / Supplied

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray of Expedition Earth. Photo / Supplied

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray rolled up to the border of Iran in a vehicle banned from the country and sporting enough electronic equipment to set any paranoid regime's teeth on edge.

Then they disappeared,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics