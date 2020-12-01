'An ode to artists': More Labour MPs give their maiden speeches

New Labour MP Angela Roberts. Photo / Supplied

For more than 20 years Angela Roberts was an arts teacher and every day she was reminded it was artists who hold a mirror up to society.

"They bring us joy. They bring us tears. They expose us to our own ugly underbelly and they bring us hope.

"They give a voice to the voiceless. They send us away with another perspective. But it isn't the artists who can change the world. Only we, the people can."

Roberts, a Labour list MP, grew up in Taranaki where she said colonisation and land confiscations had left scars and austerity measures for rural communities had been "brutal".

"Austerity, to rural communities means death by a thousand cuts. Rebuilding our rural infrastructure has started but we must do more to ensure access to quality healthcare and education, modern infrastructure, decent jobs, and healthy homes.

"Our nation thrives when our farming communities are flourishing.

"It is for our rural communities that I stand."

Roberts said she was also standing for climate justice and the team of five million, her students, teachers, the progressive thinkers and those fighting for social justice.

Roberts said she was born into a family of workers but married into a family of unionists.

And she credited her children, James and Sarah, for filling her with hope for the future.

"They are smart. They have huge hearts. They are impatient for true social and climate justice. And they fill our house with music. Thank you for bringing me such joy every day.

"It is my family that gives me courage."