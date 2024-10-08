Act leader David Seymour will publicly debate his contentious Treaty Principles Bill for the first time tonight.

Seymour will go head-to-head with Helmut Modlik, tumu whakarae (chief executive) of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira.

The debate will be broadcast on Martyn Bradbury’s Podcast The Working Group and moderated by Bradbury and Damien Grant from 8pm, and can be watched live at the top of this story.

Seymour says he is looking forward to a constructive debate with Modlik on the Treaty Principles Bill, which will include discussing Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its role in the 21st century.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVEBLOG.

Load more

STORY CONTINUES.

Modlik said he reached out to Seymour “immediately” after Seymour said he wanted a national conversation about Te Tiriti.

“Unsurprisingly, there was little interest in a debate at first from David but he soon came around. I was invited to appear on an earlier show, I turned up. David’s office later said they never agreed to it,” Modlik said.

A draft of Seymour’s Bill will be ready for public release and discussion next month. National and NZ First have said they will support Seymour’s bill to a first reading only.

Modlik said Seymour is defending the indefensible.

“When I reflect on the bill I can’t help but ask; if political parties aren’t supporting it other than Act, why continue wasting taxpayers’ money, and demand yet another expensive multimillion-dollar referendum? What is the true purpose of the public actions taken by Act?

“Hopefully we’ll find out on Tuesday, 8 October at 8pm.”

Seymour told the Herald he was happy to debate anyone, anytime, anywhere.

“I agree with Helmut that we need a national conversation about what our founding document means to us today,” he said.

“The point of the Treaty Principles Bill is to protect all New Zealanders’ say on the future of our country. I hope that this will be the first of many conversations on what Kiwis want for their futures. Helmut has the same right as anyone else to take part in this conversation and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.