A day after criticising fiscal cliffs, the new Government announced one of its own

The new Government has announced $50 million over two years to boost Maori immunisation rates, as part of a drive to drive immunisation rates to 95 per cent (by one measure).

The funding is just for two years - an interesting choice from a Government that, less than 24 hours ago, launched a searing attack on the former Government’s use of time-limited funding, or “fiscal cliffs”.

Luxon disputed the characterisation of the funding as a “fiscal cliff” saying there would be expectations set around the funding, although it is not clear how this is different to other government funding, which also goes through an impact analysis.

“The expectation is that when we spend $50m we want to know exactly what it’s delivered. So that’s my brief to all the community organisations and it has been over the last year and a half is that we expect you to have some impact analysis actually that every dollar we spend with you, we know we’re going to get a six or seven times payback on that investment,” he said.

Current Maori immunisation rates are 68.8 per cent at 8 months, 70.1 per cent at 24 months and 69.7 per cent at 5 years.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described the funding as an example of the way the new Government saw Maori healthcare, which involves far greater devolution. About $30 million of the funding will go to Whānau Ora, and an additional $10 million will go North Island and South Island producers.

The new Government has said it will axe Te Aka Whai Ora, the Maori Health Authority.

Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti launched the programme in Porirua today, saying the Government and providers had “a shared determination to make a difference for our most vulnerable”.

“When there are outbreaks of serious disease like whooping cough or measles, which happens usually every three to four years, it’s high-needs communities and pēpi Māori who are often more adversely affected,” Reti said.

“Immunisation is one of the best ways to set up tamariki for a healthy future. It protects them from serious but preventable disease and reduces the risk of hospitalisation or worse - something no parent wants to face,” he said.

