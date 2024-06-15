Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

MPs’ accommodation allowances need to change because voters are losing respect - Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will no longer claim a $52,000 accommodation allowance for living in the Wellington apartment he owns. Video / Newstalk ZB

THREE KEY FACTS:

Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive, Newstalk ZB, 4-7pm weekdays.

OPINION

You really can’t help politicians if they don’t want to be helped.

It’s been obvious for ages that the public takes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand