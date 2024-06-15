Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sick leave changes: National’s ‘vandalism’ of workers’ rights is unprecedented - but it’s not too late - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
5 mins to read
PM Luxon in the studio with Mike Hosking

THREE KEY FACTS:

Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

OPINION

Christopher Luxon, Nicola Willis and the National Party aren’t having the best of times. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand