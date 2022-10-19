Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with, from left, James Shaw, Damien O'Connor and Kieran McAnulty, October 11. Photo / Mark Mitchell

If the Government started this week with a headache, it's now got a crippling migraine.

It already knew it had a popularity problem. It also knew local body election results would make enacting some of its key reforms much more difficult.

Now – off the back of a disappointing inflation result – it's facing rising disquiet over the cost of living.

As if that wasn't enough for one Tuesday, Labour problem child Gaurav Sharma quit, forcing a byelection in Hamilton West that, as Audrey Young pointed out, is likely to be a bloodbath for the party.

Meanwhile, on the periphery, NZ First leader Winston Peters is attempting a very on-brand relaunch just in time for election year.

