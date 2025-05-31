Helen Clark discussed global issues and praised Winston Peters’ visit to Nepal.
Winston Peters ruled out working with Chris Hipkins, impacting Labour’s bargaining power.
Hipkins’ reluctance to rule out Peters complicates his political strategy under MMP.
I caught up with Helen Clark for an in-studio interview this week about global flashpoints Gaza and Ukraine. The former Prime Minister was focused as ever on the details of each but also remarked during an ad break “did you see the photos of a Winston inNepal. They’re excellent”.
As patron of the Himalayan Trust, she’d been sent the photos the night before and seemed genuinely chuffed that our Foreign Minister, the first ever to visit Nepal, was celebrating the 72nd anniversary of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s summit of Everest.
Back home the veteran politician, Winston, that is, was casting a long shadow over the fortunes of Labour’s current leader, Chris Hipkins.
Not Labour, but Hipkins. He had of course already pretty much done this earlier in the year after his State of Nation address, in which he called the Labour leadership a bunch of liars and unreformed losers.
But this was crystal clear. And it is interesting for a couple of reasons. Winston is a political wizard and knows how to read the room and play the game. This is not a random outburst. This is a calculated decision based on the path he thinks will get New Zealand First back to the Treasury benches.
By virtue of ruling Hipkins out, assuming he doesn’t get rolled and replaced, Winston has reduced his bargaining power. Which is not an outcome a kingmaker takes lightly.
The key to his success on the campaign trail has always been as much about what he stands against as what he stands for – immigration and Treaty issues spring to mind. He’s decided that in 2026, the punching bag will be a three-headed clown show marriage of the Greens, Labour and Te Pāti Māori.
He’s read the room and picked his side. In 2023, Winston ruled out Labour before Chippy definitively ruled Winston out. Hipkins has yet to do the same for 2026 and has now missed his chance, and any moral high ground that went with it. Remember, Hipkins must appeal to a base that despises the anti-woke agenda Winston peddles.
This year alone he has labelled the New Zealand First leader a pale version of Donald Trump, a conspiracy theorist, and spokesman for the tobacco lobby. Hipkins’ failure to rule out working with him undermines the high horse he canters around Parliament.
His protestations sound a bit hollow. I asked Hipkins this week whether he would give Winnie the flick, especially seeing there was now zero chance of them working together anyway, but he wouldn’t. The reason is simple MMP maths.
There’s a wee, small hope in Hipkins’ head that Winston might just change his mind. Under our MMP system, options are worth more than morals, apparently.