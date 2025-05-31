In an interview with the Herald’s Thomas Coughlan, which dropped just as he flew the coop, Winston definitively ruled out working with Hipkins.

Chris Hipkins' leadership challenged as Winston Peters distances from Labour. Photo / Michael Craig

Not Labour, but Hipkins. He had of course already pretty much done this earlier in the year after his State of Nation address, in which he called the Labour leadership a bunch of liars and unreformed losers.

But this was crystal clear. And it is interesting for a couple of reasons. Winston is a political wizard and knows how to read the room and play the game. This is not a random outburst. This is a calculated decision based on the path he thinks will get New Zealand First back to the Treasury benches.

By virtue of ruling Hipkins out, assuming he doesn’t get rolled and replaced, Winston has reduced his bargaining power. Which is not an outcome a kingmaker takes lightly.

The key to his success on the campaign trail has always been as much about what he stands against as what he stands for – immigration and Treaty issues spring to mind. He’s decided that in 2026, the punching bag will be a three-headed clown show marriage of the Greens, Labour and Te Pāti Māori.

Members of Te Pāti Māori, Labour and the Greens receive Ngāpuhi at Parliament in August last year. Photo / Adam Pearse.

He’s read the room and picked his side. In 2023, Winston ruled out Labour before Chippy definitively ruled Winston out. Hipkins has yet to do the same for 2026 and has now missed his chance, and any moral high ground that went with it. Remember, Hipkins must appeal to a base that despises the anti-woke agenda Winston peddles.

With Labour reliant on both the Greens and Te Pāti Māori to govern, Chris Hipkins (inset) quietly holds out hope for a shift from Winston Peters – despite knowing the current path may not appeal to undecided voters heading into a tough 2026 contest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This year alone he has labelled the New Zealand First leader a pale version of Donald Trump, a conspiracy theorist, and spokesman for the tobacco lobby. Hipkins’ failure to rule out working with him undermines the high horse he canters around Parliament.

His protestations sound a bit hollow. I asked Hipkins this week whether he would give Winnie the flick, especially seeing there was now zero chance of them working together anyway, but he wouldn’t. The reason is simple MMP maths.

There’s a wee, small hope in Hipkins’ head that Winston might just change his mind. Under our MMP system, options are worth more than morals, apparently.

On current polling, Labour would need both the Greens and Te Pāti Māori at the Cabinet table to form a government.

I think Hipkins knows deep down this is not a winning combination in the mind of undecided voters. Especially not in 2026 when the economic winds are expected to be at Luxon’s back.

That’s why he’s refusing to give up on Winston, even if Winston has given up on him. His potential path to power just became a whole lot more difficult. Quite the Everest to conquer.