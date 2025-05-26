Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Chris Hipkins hits back at Winston Peters after NZ First leader rules out future coalition

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Chris Hipkins speaks to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge after Winston Peters ruled out working with him after the next election. Video / Herald NOW
  • NZ First leader Winston Peters last week “permanently” ruled out working with Labour leader Chris Hipkins in any future Government coalition.
  • Hipkins told Herald NOW with Ryan Bridge this morning he had ruled out working with Peters before the last election and that was “highly unlikely” to change before next year’s election.
  • Hipkins also rejected Te Pāti Māori’s proposals for a Māori Parliament and justice authority, and called the Green Party’s $88 billion revenue plan “unrealistic”.

Chris Hipkins has hit back at Winston Peters after the NZ First leader said he had ruled out working with the Labour leader “permanently”.

Peters last week told the Herald that “when I ruled out Hipkins in 2023, I ruled him out permanently” (the veteran politician actually ruled out Labour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand