Political leaders respond to Royal Commission's Inquiry into the March 15 terror attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the inquiry did identify "many lessons to be learnt and significant areas needing change". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Political party leaders will this afternoon provide their response to the Royal Commission's Inquiry into the deadly March 15 terror attacks.

That report found the terrorist was able to plot, amass an arsenal of weapons and execute his attacks without drawing the attention of security agencies which had deployed "an inappropriate concentration of resources" probing Islamic extremism.

But it also found that nothing could have been done to stop the attacks and they were not the result of failures by public sector agencies involved in New Zealand's counter-terrorism effort.

The report made 44 recommendations which covered five key areas relating to the counter-terrorism effort.

Every one of these recommendations has been agreed to, in principle, by the Government.

That includes a number of changes to New Zealand's counter-terrorism laws, bring hate speech under the Crimes Act and establishing a new ministry.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the report identified "no failures within any Government agencies" that would have detected the individual's planning and preparation.

But the inquiry did identify "many lessons to be learnt and significant areas needing change".

"Implementing some of the recommendations will require further consideration but we want to act quickly where we can."

The Government, NZ Police and the New Zealand Intelligence Service have all apologised for various failings, including that there was an "inappropriate concentration of resources" on the threat of Islam extremism and failings in the firearms licensing system.

There is a special debate in the House this afternoon, where party leaders – including Ardern and National leader Judith Collins – will speak to the report.

In a statement, Act leader David Seymour said the Government must honour the victims.

It needed to, Seymour said: "uphold the standards all New Zealanders expect from those who administer our laws by getting the public policy response right so this sort of tragedy never happens again".

The Green Party said now was the time to fix the systems which may have tacitly allowed the victimisation of the Muslim communities.