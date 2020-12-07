Christchurch mosque shootings: Gunman had previously shot himself

The Christchurch mosque gunman required hospital treatment after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning a firearm in the months before the terror attack, it has been revealed.

He is believed to have been treated at Dunedin Hospital months before the March 15 attack last year.

The injury was accidental after a bullet was not correctly chambered as he was cleaning or handling the weapon at his rented Dunedin home, Stuff reports.

Medical staff who treated the man at the time did not report the gunshot wounds to authorities.

The self-shooting took place in mid-2018 and the gunman had bullet fragments in his eye and leg, Stuff reports.

Police search the gunman's rented Dunedin home in the days after the mosque shootings.

The incident caused damage to his rented Dunedin home and required the landlord to repair it, Stuff said.

Royal Commission report released publicly today

The self-shooting is believed to be detailed in today's public release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the mosque attacks.

Muslim leaders hope its recommendations will help prevent future terror attacks.

A total of 51 worshippers, including children, died in what is New Zealand's worst terrorist attack in the country's modern history.

Survivors have been told of the Commission's findings.

Almost 21 months since the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil, the contents of the Royal Commission's 792-page report, examining how the tragedy was able to occur, can be publicly revealed at 2pm.

Mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant suffered injuries when he shot himself in mid-2018.

The inquiry, chaired by Commissioner Sir William Young, has been investigating the Australian mass killer Brenton Tarrant's activities before the March 15, 2019, attacks, including his travel in New Zealand and around the world, how he obtained firearms, his use of social media, and what relevant state sector agencies knew about him before the attacks.

It also looked at what actions state agencies took, what more they could have done, and whether some of them, such as intelligence agencies, were too busy looking at Islamic fundamentalism at the expense of the threat of white nationalism.

It's expected that the report – which took into account around 400 interviews, including one with Tarrant who was jailed for life without parole in August - will include many recommendations aimed at avoiding future similar tragedies.