Armed police descend on Beach Haven, possible firearms incident on Auckland’s North Shore. Video / Dean Purcell

Despite an hours-long stand-off across two Auckland suburbs, police have made no arrests over a firearms incident that sent multiple schools into lockdown.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad swarmed in on Huapai and later Beach Haven yesterday following reports of a firearms event at an address on Main Rd, Huapai.

A police spokesperson said today that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident resulted in six schools and kindergarten locking down to protect students and staff.

Huapai School was placed under lockdown just before 11.30am for two hours while police investigated. Kindy Kids Huapai was also instructed by the Ministry of Education to go into lockdown.

As the operation then moved across the city and as police and the Armed Offenders Squad descended on a Beach Haven address, nearby schools Chelsea Primary School, Birkdale Intermediate School, Beach Haven Primary School, Birkdale North Primary and Verran Primary School were all placed under lockdown for a period as a precaution just before 3pm.

Police responding to an incident on Lancaster Rd, Beach Haven, on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

At the time, Verran Primary School warned parents to remain in their cars with their doors locked if they were already at the school for pick up.

The schools were in lockdown for approximately 30 minutes.

Armed police could be seen on Lancaster Rd in Beach Haven just before 2pm, one witness described seeing “four or five” police cars responding.

The police Eagle helicopter could also be seen flying over the Beach Haven and Birkdale area.

A local writing on Facebook said that police were calling on someone to “come out of the house slowly with their hands on their head, saying the kids are scared and they want to make sure they’re safe”.

A police spokesperson said staff remained at both the Main Rd and Lancaster Rd addresses yesterday while the incident was investigated.

Armed police descend on Beach Haven after a possible firearms incident on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

“At this stage, Police believe this was an isolated incident between parties known to each other,” the spokesperson said.

“Police are speaking with people who are assisting with enquiries.”

Area Commander for Waitematā North, Inspector Matt Laurenson, said it was “standard procedure” to place schools in close proximity to firearms-related incidents into lockdown.

“We understand this must have been alarming for parents and members of the community alike,” Laurenson said.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we will advise the community if there are any updates.”