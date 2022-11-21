Armed police descend on Beach Haven, possible firearms incident on Auckland’s North Shore. Video / Dean Purcell

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad are responding to what is understood to be a firearms incident on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

Police received reports of gunshots about 10.22am on Main Rd, Huapai. Police advised nearby schools to go into lockdown as a precaution.

Multiple schools are in lockdown as police descend on a nearby address, and would not release any pupils until advised by police.

Chelsea Primary School, Birkdale Intermediate School, Beach Haven Primary School, Birkdale North Primary and Verran Primary School are also now in lockdown.

“Please remain in your cars if you are at the school with doors locked. The purpose of a lockdown is to ensure the immediate safety of students, staff and visitors,” the Verran Primary School shared on Facebook.

AOS police at an address in Beach Haven in Auckland after a suspected firearms incident. Photo / Dean Purcell

The response is part of police inquiries into an earlier incident in Huapai, a police spokesperson said.

“Staff at the Lancaster Road are armed given the nature of the earlier incident and are being supported by the Armed Offenders Squad.”

Advising schools to lock down was standard procedure, a police spokesperson said.

“We understand this must have been alarming for parents and members of the community alike. Police want to reassure the community in Huapai that there is no threat to public safety.”

Armed police could be seen on Lancaster Rd in Beach Haven just before 2pm.

One witness described seeing “four or five” police cars responding.

Police responding to an incident on Lancaster Rd, Beach Haven on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Members of the Beach Haven and Birkdale Community page on Facebook said police had blocked off Lancaster Rd.

A local writing on Facebook said that police were calling on someone to “come out of the house slowly with their hands on their head, saying the kids are scared and they want to make sure they’re safe”.

The police Eagle helicopter could be seen flying over the Beach Haven and Birkdale area.

- More to come