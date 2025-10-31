Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police won’t say how many staff are being investigated over internet use

Sam Sherwood
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Police Minister Mark Mitchell to be briefed on allegations as police investigations are under way following an audit of staff internet usage. Photo / Mike Scott

Police Minister Mark Mitchell to be briefed on allegations as police investigations are under way following an audit of staff internet usage. Photo / Mike Scott

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Police will not say how many staff are under investigation following an audit of staff internet usage, sparked by the resignation of former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

It comes as the Police Minister Mark Mitchell says he will be briefed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save