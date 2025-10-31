Police won’t say how many staff are being investigated over internet use

“This has identified a small number of users of concern, which are now under review by the National Integrity Unit.”

Police commissioner Richard Chambers said the misconduct being investigated was uncovered as a result of the new monitoring measures introduced following the rapid review of the settings for police devices, launched after McSkimming’s resignation.

“I sought that review because of my concern that such conduct was not being detected. This offers some reassurance that we now have the necessary tools to detect potentially inappropriate behaviour.”

RNZ asked police on Thursday for the number of staff who are under investigation.

A spokesperson said “due to this being in an investigation phase, we are not able to comment further at this time”.

Mitchell told RNZ on Wednesday he had not been briefed on the allegations, but expected police to “take action on any matters that involve inappropriate behaviour”.

The audit was sparked by the resignation of former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Thursday, Mitchell said he would be briefed on the allegations at his next meeting with Chambers and police officials early next week.

“The commissioner and I have been clear on the importance of standards and conduct of all police staff. The NZ police have very high levels of public confidence, and it is important that is maintained. It appears that the changes made by the commissioner are being effective in making sure those standards are upheld.”

Independent Police Conduct Authority assurance manager Andrew MacNeill said the authority had been in discussions with police about the recent results of the cyber security audit.

“The Authority has made police aware of our intention to oversee cases arising from the audit. Where the usage involves accessing potentially inappropriate but not objectionable material the cases will be grouped together and overseen as a collective. The case you have asked about falls into this category. For cases involving potentially objectionable material being found, the Authority will be overseeing these matters separately.

“We will not be making any further comment until the investigations are concluded.”

- RNZ