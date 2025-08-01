Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Jevon McSkimming resignation: Winners and losers as police top brass jockey for position - Jared Savage

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New details about the objectionable material allegedly found on electronic work devices of former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming can be revealed. Video / NZ Herald
Jared Savage
Analysis by Jared Savage
Jared Savage, an Investigative Reporter for New Zealand’s Herald, has reported on some of the most high-profile and controversial cases in recent New Zealand history.
Learn more

To lose one Deputy Police Commissioner is unfortunate, to lose two is careless, to misquote playwright Oscar Wilde.

In May, Jevon McSkimming resigned suddenly after child sex exploitation and bestiality material was allegedly found on his work devices, and last week Tania Kura announced she would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save