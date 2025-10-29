Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Police audit in wake of Jevon McSkimming saga sees several other staff investigated

RNZ
4 mins to read

Several police staff are under investigation. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

Several police staff are under investigation. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Several police staff are under investigation, including an officer who has been stood down after inappropriate material was found on a police-issued device.

It follows an audit of staff internet usage sparked by the resignation of former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save