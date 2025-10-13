Advertisement
Police reverse firearms vetting changes made under Jevon McSkimming

RNZ
7 mins to read

Former Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo / Getty Images

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Police have reversed changes former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming instructed staff to make to the firearms vetting process.

It was revealed that McSkimming instructed the changes be made after he was contacted by an acquaintance who told him they would

