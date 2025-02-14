“One of our parents was ‘grabbed’ on her way back to the car after dropping her children off at school,” the post claimed. “The assailant has tried to force her into his car but fortunately she was able to get away.”

The school alleged the same man then attempted to “pull some students into his car” near the Triangle Rd roundabout.

It described the vehicle as a black BMW with heavy window tints.

“All incidents have been reported to the police. If you have seen anything or know of this car/person, please do not approach the person, instead call the police. Please take care and keep an eye out for each other.”

The school claimed it may be the same vehicle and person who assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the Sturges Rd train station in Henderson on Monday morning.

Other posts shared to Facebook by members of the public contained images of the person and vehicle they alleged to be responsible.

Waitematā West area commander Inspector Jason Edwards this afternoon said police were aware of social media posts across “multiple West Auckland community pages” regarding suspicious activity reported this week.

“Some of these posts relate to an assault near the Sturges Rd train station on Monday morning, in which a man was charged with assault. We are also aware of posts outlining suspicious activity allegedly involving the same specific vehicle and individual,” Edwards said.

“To the community, we are aware of this matter and we are dealing with this.”

Edwards said police “strongly urge” the community to cease posting photos or personal details of this individual on social media, and not take matters into their own hands.

“Police have attended an assault at a Massey property this afternoon, where a person has been arrested and is being spoken to,” he said.

“The last thing anyone needs right now is people putting themselves at risk of harm or in a situation where they may be potentially committing an offence.”

Multiple reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in West Auckland this week

At the beginning of the week, a woman posted on a community Facebook page about an incident at the Sturges Rd train station involving her teenage daughter.

She claimed a man in a black car tried to pull her 16-year-old daughter into his vehicle at the train station.

“The victim is understandably shaken by what occurred, and we are ensuring there is support available for her,” Waitematā West area prevention manager Inspector Kelly Farrant said on Tuesday.

The post was one of several social media reports of suspicious behaviour in recent weeks across western suburbs which police are investigating.

It included a Massey mother who said a man was scared off their property after he reached through a ranch slider door and tried to grab the arm of her 10-year-old daughter at the weekend.

Police said they were aware of a report of suspicious activity in Massey regarding a curtain over an open door being disturbed before 5am on Sunday.

“Our staff cleared the property and nearby Triangle Park, but a person was not located.”

Edwards said if anyone has concerns or information relating to offending that is occurring, it should be reported to police immediately so it can be dealt with appropriately.

“Please report any matters to police as they happen by calling 111. Any further information can be reported by reporting online, calling 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

