Police use of force justified, but arrest of teen could have been done in 'safer manner'

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found an officer was justified in using force to restrain a teenager outside a Wellington bar.

On September 4 last year, the 14-year-old male was arrested for disorderly behaviour outside a bar in Tawa.

He resisted attempts to put him in a patrol car, prompting a Police dog handler to take him to the ground.

The teen and his mum later complained, accusing the officer of having used excessive force by throwing the young man headfirst towards the ground, resulting in an injury to his face and knee.

He also said the officer used inappropriate language by swearing at him.

In addition, the boy's mother complained that Police did not offer medical care for his injuries and did not adequately inform her of what happened when they brought him home that evening.

The authority found that the movement to the ground did not result in the injury to the face and that his mother was adequately informed of what had happened when Police took him home.

They stated that the movement was how the knee injury occurred and that medical care was offered to the 14-year-old.

However, authority chair Colin Doherty said while the officer was justified in taking him to the ground in order to safely restrain him, the method the officer used was unsuitable.

"The technique used by the officer was inappropriate and any risk posed by Mr X [the youth] could have been better managed by having the other officer present, assist in taking Mr X to the ground in a safer manner."

Wellington police district commander Corrie Parnell said it is clear the officer took the appropriate action to prevent harm to both himself and the officers present.