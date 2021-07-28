Wellington: Woman, 32, arrested after person found with gunshot injury in Vogeltown

One resident said the house the woman was found outside is occupied by a group of "young boys".

One resident said the house the woman was found outside is occupied by a group of "young boys".

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested following a shooting in Wellington's Vogeltown on Sunday.

Police detective inspector Darrell Harpur said a 41-year-old woman was found with a gunshot injury in Travers St around 2.45pm and remained in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers investigating the incident executed two search warrants in Wellington and the Wairarapa this morning, he said.

"The 32-year-old was taken into custody at a Carterton property and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the shooting."

She appeared in Masterton District Court earlier today and had been remanded in custody.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident and would be maintaining increased patrols in the area.

"The investigation team is working...to ensure those responsible are held to account."

Officers wanted to speak with anyone who had seen a distinctive blue early-2000s station wagon in the Wellington city area between 1.30-2.30pm on Sunday.

That included anyone who had dashcam footage relating to the incident, Harpur said.

"We also want to thank Travers St and Vogeltown residents for their assistance and understanding while our staff have conducted enquiries in the area over the past three days.

"This was a serious incident which has caused alarm in the community."

Armed police were called to a Travers St house in Vogeltown at about 2.45pm on Sunday.

They found a 41-year-old woman outside the property with a gunshot injury.

Three nearby residents, who did not wish to be named, spoke to the Herald.

One said the house the woman was found outside was occupied by a group of "young boys".

"They don't have loud music or big parties on the weekend, it's not a crazy house like that," they said.

Another resident said such a heavy police presence was unusual in the area.

They said the house was known, and that the incident had been "traumatic".

Neighbours say Wellington house where woman was found shot is "known". Photo / Mark Mitchell

People with information that could help could contact police on 105 and quote file number 210725/5546.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.