Police urge vigilance over fake bank notes in South Taranaki

By RNZ
Counterfeit bank notes are circulating around South Taranaki, police say.
The fake notes were presented at businesses recently, prompting police to make inquiries about the source.
Police say it is an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit notes.
They say businesses should not accept a fake banknote, but if anyone has one already, they should put it in an envelope and contact police.
Anyone with information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The Reserve Bank has advice outlining the security features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeit notes:
- Inside the large clear window is a hologram featuring a fern and a map of New Zealand. It also contains the same bird featured on the left-hand side of the note. There is also an embossed print denomination below the hologram.
- Polymer notes and their inks are water resistant. There should not be any blotches or running of the inks.
- Tiny micro-print of the note denomination should be visible with a magnifying glass. On the large numeral, the letters "RBNZ" are in microprint. On the front of the note, the foil inside the window reads "RBNZ 10 TE PŪTEA MATUA 10". On the back are the numbers "10101010..." and "RBNZ", between New Zealand and Aotearoa.
- Polymer notes have raised printing, which can be felt when you run your fingers over it.
- Each note has an individual serial number printed horizontally and vertically and these numbers match exactly. If the serial numbers are missing, or if you have several notes with the same serial number on all of them, some or all of those notes could be counterfeit.
- Most commercial papers used in forgeries glow under an ultraviolet light, but the Reserve Bank notes use special inks which look dull except for specific features that glow brightly. For example, the front of each genuine note includes a fluorescent patch showing the denomination.
- All images should appear sharp and well defined - not fuzzy and washed out.
- The colour of the bird changes when the note is tilted, with a rolling bar going diagonally across.
- When the note is held up to the light irregular shapes on the front and the back of the note combine like puzzle pieces to show the note's denomination.
- Polymer notes are tough, but most counterfeits are only paper. Moderate force should not start a tear in the note.
- If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it, and notify the police. If you find you've already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and take it to the police.